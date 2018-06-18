NOPD looking for woman who went missing after argument with her boyfriend

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who disappeared after an argument with her boyfriend.

Thirty-five-year-old Naishell Glover was last seen around 11 p.m. on June 16 at a gas station in Gentilly, according to the NOPD.

Glover was riding in a vehicle with her boyfriend, and got out at the gas station after having an argument with him.

Glover later called someone at her job from an unlisted number and said she didn’t know where she was, according to the NOPD.

Glover has a history of alcohol abuse and has a tattoo across her chest that reads “Ms. Clifford.”

Anyone with any information regarding Naishell Glover’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Second District officer at (504) 658-6020 or 911.