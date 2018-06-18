Mandeville PD: Suspect sought in Florida Parishes Bank armed robbery

MANDEVILLE, La. — Police in Mandeville are looking for a man who robbed Florida Parishes Bank at gunpoint Monday afternoon and stole a bank employee’s car.

According to Mandeville PD, the suspect entered the bank at 2909 Highway 190 just before 2 p.m. armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a bank employee’s car. Officers found the vehicle short time later in an area parking lot.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-97211 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.