Man robbed twice in same night on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – Minutes after he was struck in the face during a robbery on Bourbon Street, a man was robbed a second time when he got into what he thought was an Uber.

The pair of robberies occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on June 17, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 44-year-old victim told police he was walking down Bourbon when two men approached him, struck him in the face, and stole his cell phone.

The victim then got into a vehicle he believed to be an Uber, where he was confronted by the driver, who got out and pulled out a gun.

The driver of the car demanded the man’s wallet before fleeing, according to the NOPD.