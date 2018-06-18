× Jenkins: Arden Key should have played in bowl game

Former LSU defensive line coach Pete Jenkins has retired, but remains a supporter of the work being done by current Tiger head coach Ed Orgeron.

Jenkins spoke to media Monday at the annual lineman in camp in Thibodaux. Jenkins, and several others, founded the camp 32 years ago. He said outside linebacker Arden Key should not have skipped the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. Jenkins said if Key plays, LSU wins.

Jenkins said the perception of Orgeron would be quite different if LSU had won 10 games last season, instead of 9.

Jenkins was also critical of the coverage on Notre Dame's 55 yard touchdown pass with 1:28 to play in the game. The defenders for LSU on the play were #1 Donte Jackson and #26 John Battle.

"You are thinking what could you be playing if you are back there," said Jenkins. "I am not very smart."

"So if I am playing back there, I am letting a guy get behind me?"