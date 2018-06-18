Trending: Funniest pet names

NEW ORLEANS -- Juliet Mushens went viral over the weekend when she started to document the funny pet names she heard in the lobby of her veterinarian's office.
Here are some of our favorite related tweets...
We asked you to tweet us your quirky pet names... Viewer Vanessa Thomas loves her pup "Buttkiss" so much that she made it her Twitter handle!
And an unnamed WGNO producer admitted to having a cat named "Buttercup Panties." 🐱
