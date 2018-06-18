Trending: Funniest pet names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Juliet Mushens went viral over the weekend when she started to document the funny pet names she heard in the lobby of her veterinarian's office.

Here are some of our favorite related tweets...

Bilbo the cat just arrived — Juliet Mushens (@mushenska) June 15, 2018

My cats are called Badger and Hedgehog, named by the rescue who caught them as ferals at a wildlife sanctuary. As a consequence, I have the world’s most confused 18 month old child 😄 — Tilly Latimer (@TilsLatimer) June 15, 2018

My friend had a chicken called Keith. — Karen Jones (@Karjon) June 15, 2018

We asked you to tweet us your quirky pet names... Viewer Vanessa Thomas loves her pup "Buttkiss" so much that she made it her Twitter handle!

Buttkiss my dog — vanessa thomas (@boboandbuttkiss) June 18, 2018

And an unnamed WGNO producer admitted to having a cat named "Buttercup Panties." 🐱

