Trending: Florida man asks cops to test his illegal drugs

HAWTHORNE, FL -- A 49 year old Floridian named Douglas Kelly was so concerned that he was dealing with a dishonest drug dealer that he called his local police station and asked them to test his drugs.

Oh... Kelly doesn't stop there. He then requested the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office “press charges” against the dealer if he had “been given the wrong narcotics” - aka not meth.

Shortly there after, he was booked on a felony narcotics possession charge.

No word on whether Kelly was high at the time of his initial phone call to police.