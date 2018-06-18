× Fathers show their footwork at the Father’s Day Secondline

NEW ORLEANS — Father’s Day was Sunday, where many people celebrate their fathers with barbecues, sports, award ceremonies, and much more.

But down here in New Orleans, these fathers danced in the street.

The Perfect Gentlemen Social Aid & Pleasure Club and the Dignified Achievable Men Social & Pleasure Club held their annual Father’s Day Second Line yesterday in Uptown near the Garden District.

The theme this year was “We On Top of The World”

The line started St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street, then proceeded down St Charles to Washington Avenue.

The parade ended on Louisiana Street at the Sandpiper Lounge.

Our second line man itchy_world was there with amazing videos!

If you want to check out these dads and their footwork, visit his Instagram page at itchy_world.