NEW ORLEANS — Alice in Chains is coming to New Orleans.

Live Nation announced that the alt-rock group will perform at the Saenger Theatre Oct. 23.

It’s their first show in New Orleans in more than 10 years.

The stop in New Orleans is part of a lengthy international tour that kicked off in April and has extended through the fall.

Tickets go on sale June 22.

Watch the band’s latest single, “The One You Know,” below: