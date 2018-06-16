Hollywood South News with Jabari: Local casting director talks acting in his new podcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From acting in films to auditioning, these are the topics in Talking Like Normal People, a podcast geared towards giving in insight in the film industry. New Orleans casting director Ryan Glorioso developed the podcast so that people could learn the in's and out of acting in Hollywood South.

Glorioso invites local actors in the biz to talk about their story on how they broke into the business. Every so often, Ryan also has local casting directors as guests on the podcast.

Each episode includes tips on acting.

You can listen to the podcast for free on SoundCloud, Google Play, or iTunes weekly.