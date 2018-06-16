Football camp with Fournette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Leonard Fournette spent the weekend back in his hometown, hosting a few events for the youth of New Orleans. In addition to holding a shopping spree for 25 children from the Boys & Girls Club on Friday, he also hosted a youth football camp on Saturday.

“I feel like they're the future," Fournette said. "I want to set the example for them that anything's possible. Just keep your faith in God and you'll make it."

Saturday’s free camp was part of the NFL’s Play Football initiative, teaching kids ages 9 to 14 core values and sportsmanship—in addition to skills of the game. This type of event is something Fournette wishes he had growing up.

“I never really got to experience being around NFL players growing up so that's why I want to change it," Fournette said. "Guys like me, Tyrann [Mathieu]. Tyrann did his camp here. Just changing the whole organization in the process."

The camp is only part of Fournette’s extensive community involvement—not only back in New Orleans, but also around Jacksonville. He’s donated money, equipment, clothing and his time to hurricane relief efforts and different youth organizations. Since becoming a father, he's learned a lot about working with kids, and how important it is to have a positive impact on the youth.

“You've got to have patience, man," Fournette said. "I have two now. I have Lyric and my son Four [Leonard Fournette IV]. She's three. He's one. It's a wonderful feeling being a father and just seeing them grow. Seeing the progress from the time they were born until now and it's crazy."