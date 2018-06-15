What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for June 16-17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Father's Day weekend is here, which means it's time to grab those umbrellas and have some fun with Dad.

Here are our top weekend event picks for June 16-17:

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

Avery's Harbor Fest - Avery's Harbor Fest at The Harbor in Metairie features live music, food and drink, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, Harbor burger eating contest and more. According to the Harbor Fest website, is named after Jason and Christy Saucier's daughter Avery, who passed away years ago. Harbor Fest is held annually around Avery's birthday, as a fundraiser for the St. Michael Special School, which is near and dear to the hearts of the Saucier and Harbor Bar & Grill family. Click here for more information.

Louisiana Bicycle Festival - Do you love bicycles? Then ride on over to Abita Springs Saturday for the Louisiana Bicycle Festival. According to the St. Tammany Parish Tourism Commission's website, "Bicycle Festival here means a ragtag gathering of aficionados, collectors, artists and the curious, who show up for an early morning parts swap meet and flea market, then hang around for the 'spontaneous' midday bike ride through town. It’s the parade no one will call a parade, a loose meander that will make onlookers do a double take for the crazy-quilt variety of bicycles rolling by." Click here for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 17