What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for June 16-17

NEW ORLEANS -- Father's Day weekend is here, which means it's time to grab those umbrellas and have some fun with Dad.
Here are our top weekend event picks for June 16-17:
SATURDAY, JUNE 16
- Avery's Harbor Fest - Avery's Harbor Fest at The Harbor in Metairie features live music, food and drink, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, Harbor burger eating contest and more. According to the Harbor Fest website, is named after Jason and Christy Saucier's daughter Avery, who passed away years ago. Harbor Fest is held annually around Avery's birthday, as a fundraiser for the St. Michael Special School, which is near and dear to the hearts of the Saucier and Harbor Bar & Grill family. Click here for more information.
- Louisiana Bicycle Festival - Do you love bicycles? Then ride on over to Abita Springs Saturday for the Louisiana Bicycle Festival. According to the St. Tammany Parish Tourism Commission's website, "Bicycle Festival here means a ragtag gathering of aficionados, collectors, artists and the curious, who show up for an early morning parts swap meet and flea market, then hang around for the 'spontaneous' midday bike ride through town. It’s the parade no one will call a parade, a loose meander that will make onlookers do a double take for the crazy-quilt variety of bicycles rolling by." Click here for more information.
SUNDAY, JUNE 17
- Richard Newcomb Memorial Father's Day race - Why not spend Father's Day seeing if your dad still has it? The Richard Newcomb Memorial Father's Day race is open to all runners and walkers. Awards will be given to dads and kids alike. You can register online or in person. The race is at Audubon Park, and registration is at 7 a.m.
- Perfect Gentlemen Second Line Parade - After a run, why not go for a New Orleans-style stroll? The Perfect Gentlemen are hosting their annual Father's Day Second Line at 3 p.m. Sunday in Central City. It starts at 3626 St. Charles Ave. and ends at the Sandpiper Lounge.