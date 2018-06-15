Trending: Bad Dad jokes on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS — So bad they’re GOOD!

In honor of Father’s Day people are telling bad dad jokes on Twitter.

Like… What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth hurt-y. You’re welcome.

Here are some of our favorite posts from the hashtag #FunnyThingsDadsSay…

"It's not a dad bod. It's a father figure"#FunnyThingsDadsSay — Puns©_By_Chris (@chrismakespuns) June 13, 2018

You shut your mouth when you're talking to me! #FunnyThingsDadsSay — Elizabeth (@chaos1674) June 13, 2018

Bring me the duct tape. #FunnyThingsDadsSay — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) June 13, 2018

Don’t worry! Duct tape fixes EVERYTHING!

* passing a pasture *

"OMG! That cow is amazing!!!!"

"Why is that, Dad?"

"She's outstanding in her field."

#FunnyThingsDadsSay — Guy McPerson (@GuyMcPerson309) June 13, 2018

#FunnyThingsDadsSay try harder….. Right now your brother is my favorite — Kristopher (@Kap_Kristopher) June 13, 2018

I’ll leave you with this… A woman was on trial for beating her husband to death with his guitar collection. The Judge says, “First time offender?” She says, “No, first a Gibson! Then a Fender!”