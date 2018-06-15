Trending: Bad Dad jokes on Twitter

Posted 9:25 AM, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26AM, June 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS — So bad they’re GOOD!

In honor of Father’s Day people are telling bad dad jokes on Twitter.

Like… What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth hurt-y. You’re welcome.

Here are some of our favorite posts from the hashtag #FunnyThingsDadsSay…

Don’t worry! Duct tape fixes EVERYTHING!

I’ll leave you with this… A woman was on trial for beating her husband to death with his guitar collection. The Judge says, “First time offender?” She says, “No, first a Gibson! Then a Fender!”

Related stories