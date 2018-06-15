Trending: Bad Dad jokes on Twitter
NEW ORLEANS — So bad they’re GOOD!
In honor of Father’s Day people are telling bad dad jokes on Twitter.
Like… What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth hurt-y. You’re welcome.
Here are some of our favorite posts from the hashtag #FunnyThingsDadsSay…
Don’t worry! Duct tape fixes EVERYTHING!
I’ll leave you with this… A woman was on trial for beating her husband to death with his guitar collection. The Judge says, “First time offender?” She says, “No, first a Gibson! Then a Fender!”
