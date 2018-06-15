Thirsty for a ‘Ghost’ of a good beer? It’s right here! But it’ll be sold out soon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - The beer.

It's here.

Ghost in the Machine beer, that is.

And where is it?

At Langenstein's at 800 Metairie Road in Metairie, Louisiana.

And that's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is. Wild Bill is at Langenstein's where Ghost in the Machine is on the shelf.

If you're a fan of Ghost of the Machine, you know it appears just once a year.

Now's the time.

It's a limited brew.

It's a brew that tastes different every time you drink it.

One fan of Ghost in the Machine describes the taste as "hoppy".

And it is.

It's brewed at Parish Brewing Company in Lafayette, Louisiana where the beer experts say it's "brewed with obscene quantities of hand-selected Citra hops from our favorite farm in Yakima Valley, Washington."

The folks from Parish Brewing Company say Ghost in the Machine is a double India Pale Ale.

To quote Parish Brewing Company, Ghost in the Machine "has gained a tolerance for hops beyond what mankind has ever known before."

That's quite an accomplishment.

And people who drink it say, it is thirst quenchingly true about the beer they've been waiting a year for.

At Langenstein's in Metairie, Beverage Manager Ike Rivas says the beer won't last on the shelves long.

Ike Rivas and his team followed specific directions when it comes to handling this precious brew.

The shipment of Ghost in the Machine arrived.

It was stocked and stayed in the storeroom until the Langenstein's team delivered it to the floor of the store.

Ghost in the Machine is $10.49 for a four-pack of twelve ounce bottles.