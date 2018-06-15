× Stormy pattern continues for the weekend

It’s been a week of stormy weather across most of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.

An abnormally high amount of moisture in the atmosphere will continue to lead to storms developing during the early afternoon time frame each of the days over the weekend.

The Futurecast for Friday afternoon shows this activity widespread along and south of the Mississippi River and then a bit more spotty up to the north. Activity will then taper off by later in the evening.

Looking ahead to your Father’s Day expect more of the same. Overnight and morning thunderstorms will be possible along the coast and offshore.

The mornings should be dry inland and the best chance to plan outdoor activities. Otherwise as temperatures approach 90 we will see numerous storms develop by early afternoon both days.

This activity will continue to dissipate by 5-6 PM as it has so far this week.

Heavier rain associated with tropical moisture should stay west of the area and mostly in eastern Texas.

