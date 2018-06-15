Scalise returns for charity baseball game to standing ovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was back on the field last night for the 57th annual Congressional Baseball Game. It came one year after he was shot during a GOP practice game in Virginia.

Scalise was the starting second baseman and managed to secure the first out of the game. The Louisianan Republican was cheered and greeted with big hugs from his teammates after the play. He even manged to receive a standing ovation from fans in the stands.

Others injured during last year's shooting were honored during the ceremonial first pitch. After seven innings, Democrats defeated Republicans 21-5.

All proceeds from the game go to DC area charities.