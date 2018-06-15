× Get out your dancing shoes! The 2018 HBCU Dance Affair is coming to NOLA!

NEW ORLEANS— New Orleans is very known for it’s unique culture of food, music, art, and festivals, but something that you don’t hear or see much of is the city’s culture of marching bands and dance!

Coming to New Orleans July 21st is the 2018 HBCU Dance Affair 2.0!

This event will feature four Historic Black Colleges and Universities along with their dancers and drummajors!

Colleges include Louisiana’s own Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, and Alabama State University.

This dance affair is hosted by creator and owner of “The Prancing Elites” Kentrell Collins.

If you remember, “The Prancing Elites Project” that was filmed in Mobile, Alabama was on Oxygen for two seasons.

Kentrell Collins started this dance workshop 2 years ago and the event is becoming known across the southern region.

Collins, who is apart of the LGBT community, says the group faced adversity and discrimination in their everyday lives in just wanting to become dancers,

but now his vision to inspire others to “dance like no one’s watching” is coming to life.

With his dance workshop, scholarships will be given out to four high school graduating seniors.

You can send donations to their gofundme account listed below, and you can also have your child to fill out the letter.

HBCU Dance Affair, will focus on dance technique, field show routine presence, stands, parade routines, and more.

A brief question & answer will take place as well. The workshop registration fee will include; teaching from HBCU dancers, workshop t-shirt, and lunch.

So don’t forget! Registration is available now for the 2018 HBCU Dance Affair.

The workshop will be held at Rosenwald Recreation Center.

For more information on the event visit the HBCU Dance Affair instagram page.