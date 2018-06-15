× Algiers man accused of slamming kitten to the ground and killing it

NEW ORLEANS — An Algiers man has been cited for cruelty to animals after allegedly killing a kitten by throwing it to the ground.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, neighbors saw David Turek, 35, pick up a black kitten outside of his home in Algiers and slam it to the ground about 10 p.m. Thursday (June 14).

Witnesses tried to help the kitten, but it died shortly after.

NOPD officers investigated and cited Turek for cruelty to animals, Humane Society Director Jeff Dorson said.

“We are grateful that NOPD conducted a thorough investigation and determined that Mr. Turek caused the death of this kitten,” Dorson said. “We are always surprised at the callousness of individuals and the decisions they make that they know will inflict harm or death upon an animal.”