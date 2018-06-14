VIDEO: Slidell burglar tries — and fails — to hide his face by gluing newspaper on surveillance camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Police are calling him the "arts and crafts burglar."

Officers there are looking for a man they say entered the laundry room of Berkley Apartments, put a T-shirt over his head, then tried to glue newspaper to the surveillance camera. The suspect accidentally exposed his face several times.

He also reportedly cut a large hole in the sheet rock of the laundry room so he could ransack the apartment complex's main office.

Investigators believe he was searching for cash, but he didn't find any.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or email him at ktaylor@slidellpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward.