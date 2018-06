Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With Father’s Day this weekend, Twitter is amping up their hashtag game! #TipsForAGreatDadBod is trending and here are some of our favorite recommendations...

Start with a good base: Crocs #TipsForAGreatDadBod — Chris O'Brien (@bigdweeb) June 13, 2018

Never say no to donuts. Which, coincidentally, is also how I got my bod. #TipsForAGreatDadBod — Theresa (@tlcprincess) June 13, 2018

Replace your protein shake with a milk shake #TipsForAGreatDadBod pic.twitter.com/brU0ojWmCK — BRANDON ♠️ (@BrandonBurner66) June 13, 2018

Wearing long black socks with your sandals will make you calves look more slender. — Not THAT David Bell (@BellDavidC) June 13, 2018

