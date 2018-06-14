× ‘The Rougarou’ returns to his hometown next month for a huge title fight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is getting ready for one heck of a fight.

On July 14 at the Lakefront Arena, New Orleans’ own Regis “The Rougarou” Prograis, the WBC Light Welterweight Champion, will take on Juan Jose Velasco for the Super Lightweight Championship. Prograis is 21-0 and Velasco is 20-0.

The fight will be at UNO’s Lakefront Arena as a lead-in on the ESPN telecast to the Manny Pacquiao fight against Lucas Matthysse.

Prograis stopped by the studio recently to talk about the big match.

Here’s what he had to say about it:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for ticket info.