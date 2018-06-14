The buzz on honey bees: Celebrity chef hosting special-bee dinner Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Honey bees are among the superstars of the food world, pollinating all the good fruits and vegetables that eventually make it to our dinner table.

That's why Cochon Chef Stephen Stryjewski is teaming up with the Whole Kids Foundation's Honey Bee Grant program to host a fundraiser dinner Friday night.

"The whole point of the dinner is to raise funds to purchase hives for school programs that have gardens, and teach about pollination and how important pollinators are to growing vegetables and our whole food system," Stryjewski told WGNO.

Honey bee populations are dwindling around the world thanks to pollution and other environmental challenges. Stryjewski is trying to educate the public on the role of bees and vital they are to his kitchens -- and yours.

Although some people might see bees as a menace, it's in our diets' best interest to protect them.

"On an average day, our average fruit and vegetable base is probably 90% pollinator affected," he said. "Anything that procreates with flowers relies on a pollinator to procreate."

The Give Bees a Chance dinner is Friday, June 15, at Cochon downtown. The event includes a cocktail reception and a four-course meal with wine pairings. Get tickets here.