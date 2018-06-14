North Shore officers fill child’s perfectly parked toy car with goodies

COVINGTON – A young resident woke up to a pleasant surprise this morning after the Covington Police Department filled his toy car with treats.

Deputies on patrol on the evening of June 13 spotted a child’s motorized car parked along a curb in a residential neighborhood.

Impressed by the care the child must have taken to park the car correctly in a legal spot, the deputies went back to the police station to collect a few goodies to leave in the car, according to Police Chief Tim Lentz.

The deputies left stuffed animals, books, and a note in the perfectly parked toy car.

“You did a great job parking, and we appreciate it!!!” the note read. “Keep up the good work!!!”

The “Parking Ticket” was signed “Your Friends, Shift 1.”