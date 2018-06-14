NOLA Motorsports Park is the place to be this Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Some if not most would describe fatherhood as a wild ride so why not give dad the real thing at NOLA Motorsports Park this Father’s Day? Perfect for the adrenaline junkie or even someone that would prefer to ride shot gun.

I headed to Avondale to test out the track with a round of hot laps. We reached up to 120mph and I still managed to keep my eyelashes glued to my face.

From geaux karting to the opportunity to drive luxury vehicles with Xtreme Xperience, there's plenty of trouble to get in to. They are currently offering a $125 hot laps package online for just $75. Grab a gift certificate on any budget - starting from $25 to $200.

Check out NOLAMotor.com for a complete list of events and prices. Buckle up!