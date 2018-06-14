× No stretch: Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas to Saints Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of undrafted free agents will join the Saints Hall of Fame in the class of 2018.

Wide receiver Lance Moore and running back Pierre Thomas will be inducted Friday, September 14th. They will be joined by team photographer Michael Hebert, who will be presented with Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award for his contributions to the club.

At Thursday’s announcement, the trio were joined by club owner Gayle Benson, head coach Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis, quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, punter Thomas Morstead, and retired offensive tackle Zach Strief.

Saints Hall of Fame inductees are selected by a panel of local media.

Thomas scored 41 touchdowns as a Saint, including a TD in a Super Bowl win over Indianapolis. In 2007, he beat out a draft choice, fourth round pick Antonio Pittman, for a roster spot. Thomas was a Saint from 2007-2014.

Moore joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He had 38 touchdown receptions and 4,281 yards receiving in his Saints career, 2005-2013.

The Hall of Fame's first induction class was in 1988. In 2017, the inductees were linebacker Jonathan Vilma, and offensive lineman Carl Nicks.