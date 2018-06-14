New Orleans Father’s Day Ideas from Yelp
Father’s Day is quickly approaching and Morgan Lewis from Yelp New Orleans has some great local ideas for all of your last minute shopping.
For the Dad that loves “dad” gifts:
- Socks from Bonfolk
- Bonfolk is a local company with some locally-themed sock designs and for every pair of socks that they sell, they donate a pair to a shelter or a charity for people in need.
- Bow Ties from NOLA Beaux Ties
- NOLA Beaux Ties is local company that sells New Orleans-themed Bow Ties.
Both of these can be purchased from Bywater Clothing.
For the Dad that loves to dance:
- Father’s Day Second Line
- The Perfect Gentlemen Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the Dignified Achievable Men Social and Pleasure’s Father’s Day Second Line is on Sunday, June 17th at 3pm. The parade begins at 3626 St. Charles Avenue. Click here for more information about the second line.
For the Dad that has “Dad Bod:”
- Ten Delicious Steakhouses in New Orleans
- Cooking Class
- With the New Orleans School of Cooking, your dad can learn from an expert chef how to fully prepare a complete dinner and then afterwards, you get to eat it.
- Crawfish Eating Contest
For the Dad that likes to drink:
- Tours and Tastings at Seven Three Distilling
- “Seven Three Distilling is a celebration of America’s most interesting city. The story of New Orleans is written chapter by chapter across her 73 neighborhoods — so to honor our hometown, we’re proud to craft distinctive spirits with locally farmed ingredients for you to enjoy wherever good times roll.”
- DIY Brewery Crawl (The following distilleries are all owned by dads!)
- Port Orleans Brewing Co. – Zach Streif
- New Orleans Lager & Ale Brewery – Kirk Coco
- Urban South Brewery – Kyle Huling
- Courtyard Brewery – Scott Wood
- Brews Cruise
- Admission includes stops at three local distilleries.