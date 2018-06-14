× New Orleans Father’s Day Ideas from Yelp

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and Morgan Lewis from Yelp New Orleans has some great local ideas for all of your last minute shopping.

For the Dad that loves “dad” gifts:

Socks from Bonfolk Bonfolk is a local company with some locally-themed sock designs and for every pair of socks that they sell, they donate a pair to a shelter or a charity for people in need.

Bow Ties from NOLA Beaux Ties NOLA Beaux Ties is local company that sells New Orleans-themed Bow Ties.



Both of these can be purchased from Bywater Clothing.

For the Dad that loves to dance:

Father’s Day Second Line The Perfect Gentlemen Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the Dignified Achievable Men Social and Pleasure’s Father’s Day Second Line is on Sunday, June 17th at 3pm. The parade begins at 3626 St. Charles Avenue. Click here for more information about the second line.



For the Dad that has “Dad Bod:”

Ten Delicious Steakhouses in New Orleans

Cooking Class With the New Orleans School of Cooking, your dad can learn from an expert chef how to fully prepare a complete dinner and then afterwards, you get to eat it.

Crawfish Eating Contest Baja Nola will be giving away a free pound of boiled MexiCajun Crawfish and a beer of choice to all Fathers. Crawfish Eating Contest – first person to eat 7 pounds of Hot N Spicy MexiCajun Crawfish wins the grand prize – $200 cash or a $250 Baja Nola Gift Card Click here for more information.



For the Dad that likes to drink: