Golf pro “Hoppy” Smith uses technology in his swing

DIAMONDHEAD, Ms. -- A golf pro in Diamondhead, Mississippi is changing the golf game through his use of technology during practice.

He goes by the name "Hoppy" Smith and is a master fitter of the Callaway National Fitter Board.

Smith is also a Swing Catalyst Ambassador and is able to measure a players pressure movements during practice.

"We can measure pressure with the swing catalyst. How the pressure moves within the golf swing is in direct relationship upon what the hands are going to do and how you are going to get through the golf ball. I've had some really good accomplished players come through with our junior program, and they are moving on and moving on up to college. Going from there, hopefully, we will see them in the pros one day. That is what they are all shooting for," says Smith.

Smith works with junior golfers from age 4 to 17 years old.

"It takes a lot of discipline. You have to learn how to practice, and when I'm teaching I try to teach a golf motion and to get the person to understand that they are trying to create that motion when they get on the golf course and just let the ball get in the way," says Smith.

The Diamondhead country club golf course has the only indoor/outdoor fitting center and Golf Academy along the MS Gulf Coast.

It's also the largest US Kids Golf certified staff in the U.S.

The U.S. Kids Golf program is based around award-based learning with Achievement awards given at different levels.

We asked Hoppy where he got his nickname from and learned that it was given by his grandfather.

It's a nickname that just stuck over the years and has an assortment of meanings.

"First and foremost, naturally, I think it would be golf, probably teacher, and if you were to mention it to the kids then it's probably coach," says Smith.

So there you have it.

Next time you hear the name Hoppy, just think golf, teacher, and coach.