Coffee Crusted Steak with Knorr One Skillet Meals! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Test Kitchen Taylor is giving you an easy Father's Day dish that will knock dad's socks off.

Coffee + Steak = Father's Day? Test Kitchen Taylor sure thinks so! Today, she made a Coffee Crusted Steak and sides using Knorr One Skillet Meals! Taylor loves Knorr One Skillet Meals because they make it so easy to create a world-class dish. There are so many varieties and it's easy to make it your own. Check them out here.

Coffee Crusted Steak with Knorr One Skillet Meals

Steak:

1/4 c. finely ground espresso coffee (not instant)

1/4 c. dark brown sugar, firmly packed

1 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground white pepper

1/8 tsp. five-spice powder

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 1/2 lb. skirt steak, cut into 4 pieces

1 tbsp. olive oil

Combine coffee, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, white pepper, five-spice powder, and cayenne pepper in a bowl.

Remove steak from refrigerator and let come to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Rub steak with oil, and sprinkle with rub. Massage rub into meat.

Heat skillet to high.

Sear until charred and medium-rare, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board, cover with foil and let rest 5 minutes before thinly slicing at an angle.

Knorr One Skillet Meal:

3 Tbsp. olive oil,

2 bell peppers (1 each red and green), thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cups water

1 package Knorr® One Skillet Meals-Steak & Peppers Brown Rice & Quinoa

Add 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil to the same skillet you cooked steak in and cook your peppers and onions 5 minutes.

Remove everything from the skillet and set aside with your steak.

Add remaining olive oil, water and contents of Knorr® One Skillet Meals to the same skillet and bring to a boil. Cover, turn down the heat to medium-low and simmer 22 minutes or until rice is tender.

Serve with reserved steak, peppers, and onions.

