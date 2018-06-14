South Louisiana priest arrested for molesting 16-year-old boy

MORROW, La. – A Catholic priest is behind bars after admitting to plying an underage boy with alcohol and molesting him.

Father Steven Michael Guidry and his attorney reported to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 13 and confessed to giving alcohol to the minor before sexually assaulting him.

The assault occurred at Guidry’s home when the victim was 16-years-old.

An investigation into the sexual assault began on May 21, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Guidry surrendered on June 14 and was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on charges of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.