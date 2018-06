Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Take 5 Oil Change teamed up with Children's Hospital New Orleans to give away the ultimate gift to one father at the hospital Thursday morning.

The Colton family is going on a four-night stay to the Portosino Island Resort in Pensacola, Florida!

"With Father’s Day right around the corner, Take 5 Oil Change is choosing to cherish dads faced with some of life’s most difficult challenges – caring for a sick or injured child in the hospital," the company said in a news release.