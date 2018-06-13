Take a tour of beautiful Diamondhead, Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIAMONDHEAD, MS - Diamondhead Mississippi was incorporated as a city in 2012, and it makes for a cozy oasis in Hancock County.

Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer gives a nod to his city's wetlands restoration plans and it's eco tourism projects, like the new kayak and canoe launches.

"It's a safe residential community with a tremendous amount of recreational activities to offer, and it's of great value,” Schafer said. "Kayakers have been catching a lot of bass and a lot of redfish. Most of them catch and release, and the restaurant will actually cook the catch for you if you make a reservation in advance."

Diamondhead is known for it's two 18-hole golf courses, a full service marina, a private airport, and its impressive tennis courts.

Here you will find tennis pro and director Steve Garman.

"It's like one big family here so it's really nice,” Garman said. "Some people say I'm like the father of the whole tennis world, a few people have said that. It is odd, but that's the way it is."

And if you're wondering where the name Diamondhead originated from....

"There was a group that got together after hurricane Camille and saw this high ground and modeled it after Diamondhead Hawaii, and that is where the name came from, Diamondhead,” Schafer said.