SAFE & SOUND: The MPR raccoon has taken the internet by storm

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The internet is calling it "the #MPRRaccoon." It has generated over 13,000 tweets in the last 24 hours. The attached video includes footage of the furry fellow.

We can officially confirm that the raccoon has triumphed over the Minneapolis skyscraper.

Since Tuesday, people all over the world watched as the raccoon curiously scaled the high-rise. Individuals from within the building gave social media a play-by-play of the events with photos and video.

Would you be this relaxed after climbing 21 stories up the outside of an office tower? #mprraccoon Thanks @donnelly_law for the hospitality! pic.twitter.com/SsFBZc0C0z — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Here are some some updates But he is napping now pic.twitter.com/quxMjJWoyS — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Thankfully by Wednesday morning, the sweet social media celebrity had a belly full of soft cat food and was captured to be returned to a safe space.

Update on the story we had at the end of the show @kinseyschofield @CarlaPesono https://t.co/aV4yBnO1ip — Hank Allen (@HankAllenWX) June 13, 2018

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018