SAFE & SOUND: The MPR raccoon has taken the internet by storm

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The internet is calling it "the #MPRRaccoon." It has generated over 13,000 tweets in the last 24 hours. The attached video includes footage of the furry fellow.
We can officially confirm that the raccoon has triumphed over the Minneapolis skyscraper.
Since Tuesday, people all over the world watched as the raccoon curiously scaled the high-rise. Individuals from within the building gave social media a play-by-play of the events with photos and video.
Thankfully by Wednesday morning, the sweet social media celebrity had a belly full of soft cat food and was captured to be returned to a safe space.
