Love it, Like it, Hate it | On-the-Go Water Bottles, Jars & Glasses

Grabbing a bottle of water on the go is so easy, but what about all that plastic packaging? When it comes to our bodies + our environment, our choice of sipping vessel can make a big impact. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on best & worst vessels to sip your drink.

Some plastics contain bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical linked to health issues like reproductive abnormalities, obesity, and insulin resistance. Certain types of plastics are also less eco-friendly since they’re more difficult to recycle.

LOVE IT!

Reusable glass, ceramic, and stainless steel bottles, jars and glasses

Before reaching for even recyclable plastic, opt for containers that won’t make it to the recycling bin in the first place with these reusable glass, ceramic and stainless steel bottles. It’ll help reduce the amount of waste produced, so it’s better for the environment as well as our health.

S’well Insulated Stainless Steel Bottles – from $25; available locally at stores like Earthsavers Spa & Store

Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle, Slide-Close Lid and Straw – $14.99

BKR Glass Bottles with Silicone Sleeve – from $28

Mason Jars, including those with built-in straws like these from Target – $5

+ Stainless Sippers: Take it a step further with these reusable stainless steel straws; set of 8 for $6.99

LIKE IT!

Nalgene-style bottles + other reusable plastics

Plastics with numbers 1, 2, 4 and 5 (check the bottom for the recycling numbers)

These plastics are considered safer and more eco-friendly, as they are free of BPA & other toxins

HATE IT!

Styrofoam + plastics with the numbers 3, 6 and 7 – Steer clear of these since they contain potentially harmful chemicals, and are the most difficult to recycle.

Fortunately they’re not common in reusable plastic containers; they’re mostly used in products like deli sliced meats, disposal lunch & snack kitskits, etc.

Up next: 3 easy DIY strategies to help us reduce, reuse, repurpose!

