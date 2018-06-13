Help police successfully catch these unsuccessful burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is looking for a band of burglars who tried to break into a firearms business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attempted burglary happened at about 4:00 in the morning on Sunday, May 27, at the FITS Indoor Range in the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue in Slidell.

FITS provides firearms instruction, training and sales. For that reason, the owner has outfitted the store with a strong security system. In this case, the security measures were so strong that the burglars couldn't get past the business' doors.

Security camera footage shows the group walking away from the scene after they failed to gain access to the building. In all, there are five would-be burglars seen in the video. Most of them are covering their faces to protect their identities. But at least one of the burglars appears to have his face exposed.

Even though the group failed to get inside the building, they could still face attempted burglary charges upon their arrests.

If you can help the Slidell Police Department locate the suspects, call Detective Joel Hoskins at 985-646-4349.

Or you can phone-in your tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to collect a CrimeStoppers cash reward.

So far 375 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.