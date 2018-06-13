Don’t miss the Infinity Center’s latest interactive exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS - The Infinity Science Center in Bay St. Louis has a new exhibit - an interactive "Earth Gallery" that will hopefully inspire the next generation of explorers, scientists, and engineers.

The center’s dissimulator helps you understand all the variables of how hurricanes form.

It lets you manipulate the key ingredients that cause hurricanes, from high and low pressure systems to sea surface temperatures to current conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Infinity Center also has a cutting-edge digital sandbox that uses overlaid graphics and a sophisticated computer interface to allow you to manipulate the topography.

There is also an exhibit that looks like a diving vessel that you will let you go down to the bottom of the ocean.

The simulation takes you down to the water columns in the Gulf of Mexico.

The center’s mission is about inspiring young people to do a little bit more than they thought was possible before they enter the exhibit.