Buccaneer State Park has great summer options for the whole family

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS - Buccaneer State Park offers excitement and relaxation for the whole family.

Just down the road from Bay St. Louis in Waveland, is a place where memories are made.

Buccaneer State Park has been luring tourists and locals for decades.

The highlight of the park is Buccaneer Bay Water Park, which opened in 1980 with one of the first wave pools in the country.

Katrina stopped the fun for a while, but it re-opened in 2013, and now has one of the most high-tech designs you'll ever get wet in!

"It is a design that you will not find anywhere else in the United States," Buccaneer State Park manager Stu Rayburn said. "We've got a pool that will make six different waves that we didn't have before. The water slides have changed, we now have a serpentine slide and a speed slide."

And if one afternoon isn't enough for you, drench yourself in the joys of nature by camping out overnight either in a tent or an r-v.

There are more than 300 sites, and 70 overlook the Gulf Of Mexico.

Others are more secluded. either way, it's a peaceful place to call “home” while you're on vacation.