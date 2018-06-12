Would you eat it? Bacon Stuffed Pancakes! + Wait What: Kangaroo Jerky?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Father's Day is around the corner so Test Kitchen Taylor whipped up an easy breakfast recipe. Also, LBJ makes her try kangaroo jerky!

Bacon Stuffed Pancakes

Your family's favorite pancake batter

Cooked bacon strips

Maple Syrup

Non-stick spray

Pour pancake mix into a line (about as long as one strip of bacon) on a greased skillet

Top batter with a slice of cooked bacon

Top with more pancake mix

Flip the pancakes and cook as you normally would

Serve with syrup!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!