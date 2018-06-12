Would you eat it? Bacon Stuffed Pancakes! + Wait What: Kangaroo Jerky?!

NEW ORLEANS - Father's Day is around the corner so Test Kitchen Taylor whipped up an easy breakfast recipe. Also, LBJ makes her try kangaroo jerky!
Bacon Stuffed Pancakes
Your family's favorite pancake batter
Cooked bacon strips
Maple Syrup
Non-stick spray
Pour pancake mix into a line (about as long as one strip of bacon) on a greased skillet
Top batter with a slice of cooked bacon
Top with more pancake mix
Flip the pancakes and cook as you normally would
Serve with syrup!
