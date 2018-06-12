The view’s serene, but where’s the latrine? Lighthouse under construction at Waveland beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND, Miss. -- Waveland is the only coastal Mississippi town without beachside bathrooms, but not for long.

Under construction in beautiful Waveland is an elaborate, 70-foot tall lighthouse that will serve multiple roles, including replacing those unsightly port-o-lets that beach-goers use now.

"Waveland beach is the prettiest part of the beach, to me, along the whole coast ... I guess I can say that as mayor, but bathrooms are a necessity at this point," Waveland Mayor Mike Smith says.

The lighthouse will offer beach showers downstairs, an elevator, plenty of parking, and a walkway so wheelchair-bound people can put their feet in the water. The best feature of all, Mayor Smith says, is the multicolored LED lighting up top to change colors with the holidays -- or to herald in news of the incoming commodes.

The lighthouse should open by October, but Mayor Smith is hoping for August.