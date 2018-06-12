‘The Shoofly Magazine’ is everything Bay St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS -- The Shoofly Magazine takes its name from an historic landmark in Bay St. Louis. It’s a raised "shoofly" deck, built around a beautiful oak tree that’s the perfect place for elevated community conversation.

So what better name for a hyper-local online publication than The Shoofly?

"We have over 20,000 unique viewers every month, we have 3,000 subscribers and we have anywhere from 100,000 and up page views," says publisher Ellis Anderson.

Anderson says The Shoofly Magazine focuses on Bay St. Louis and Waveland, with hints here and there of goings on about Hancock County. The publication started in 2011 as a neighborhood newsletter and expanded from there. Their mission is to enhance life for residents, introduce people from elsewhere to the community, showcase and support local businesses and then some.

"We come out the first of every month, and we have a series of monthly articles, monthly columns that come out and then there's a whole series of lifestyle columns that are bi-monthly," says Anderson.

Subscribing for The Shoofly Magazine is easy and free. With just a click of the mouse, you're in.

