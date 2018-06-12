× Strong storms possible again today

Like Monday, the threat of strong thunderstorms exists for Tuesday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main issue along with the chance for strong to severe wind gusts. A low threat of small hail is there with the stronger storms as well.

Locally heavy rain will be likely with storms today. The atmosphere is very unstable and also has a lot of moisture in it for these storms. Most likely we will see widespread storms develop in the 1-3 PM time frame. The forecast model shows the widespread potential of these storms later in the afternoon. This is what we call pulse convection. Instead of one giant mass of storms moving over, you get individual storms that develop and quickly intensify before fading away as others develop around them.

Isolated severe thunderstorm warnings can occur in this setup. Several thunderstorm warnings were issued on Monday with strong winds reported at the airport in Kenner of 62 mph. There were also reports of trees down around Bogalusa and Kentwood. This picture is from our viewer Aaron just outside of Kentwood. Scenes like this will be possible again today with the stronger storms. As always if you can take a picture of weather safely please send it to pics@wgno.com.