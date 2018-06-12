× State Police: ‘Excessive speed’ likely caused U.S. 90 crash that killed three people

AVONDALE, La. — Three people died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 90 that police say was caused by excessive speed.

According to State Police, 19-year-old Scott Garcie of Luling was driving a 2001 Porsche 911 Carrera in the 5000 block of U.S. 90 East when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a Penske box truck head-on. The truck driver, 40-year-old Henry Aucoin, was killed, as was Garcie and Garcie’s passenger, 54-year-old Elroy Lauman of Luling.

Lauman was the only one restrained at the time of the crash.

Impairment is unknown, police said. Toxicology tests are pending.

In 2016, speeding was a contributing factor in 27% of all fatal crashes nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.