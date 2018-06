Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We love showcasing up-and-coming local artists on the Twist Stage so you can see where New Orleans music is headed.

Sarayah is one of those artists.

Her sound is best described as "Caribbean pop." And you can hear it for yourself on her debut album Feel the Vibe.

Sarayah stopped by the Twist Stage to perform the song "Blaze It" from the album.