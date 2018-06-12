Paving for pizza? Domino’s wants to fill our potholes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Do you have a monster pothole on your street that needs fixing? Pizza giant Domino's wants to help.

Domino's is asking customers to nominate their town for pothole repairs using this link. Can you think of a city more worthy of this project than New Orleans? We can't.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA. "Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."

Domino's has already worked alongside four municipalities to help repair roads that directly affect their customers, including Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California.

If your town is selected, you'll be notified by Domino's, and the city will receive funds to help repair roads, "so pizzas make it home safely."