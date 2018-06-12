NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Royal Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- What started out as a hobby for Raymond Pumilia has evolved into a full-time job.

Raymond and his wife Mandy opened Royal Brewery in 2017, combining their love for beer, cooking and entertaining.

"We started off with just one beer, and now we're up to six," says Pumilia.

The space not only features a mid-century modern bar for visitors but includes a kids room and a stage for live music. But it's all about the brew. One popular beer, the Termite Loger, is a steam lager, nice and crisp, just perfect on a hot summer day.

"All our beers are named after Louisiana insects. Termite Loger's kind of just a play on words because a Loger is a dwelling," says Pumilia.

Royal Brewery also features a Culicidae Ale, an American pale ale fermented with British ale yeast. It has a light to medium body and a dry finish. It's one of several brews you can try in the tap room.

"People tend to tell us our beers have a lot of body, which is good, which means they have a nice full, malty flavor," says Pumilia.

Royal Brewery is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!