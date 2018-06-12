Louisiana ranked one of the worst states to retire in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana was recently listed as one of the Top Ten worst states to retire in according to Employee Benefit Adviser.com.

We landed at number seven and here’s a break down of their score...

The total score for the state of Louisiana out of 100 was 46.89. 100 being the worst.

The affordability was 20 out of 50 - 50 being worst. Quality of life score was 50. The healthcare score falling at 45.

Other states included on the list were Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

