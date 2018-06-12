Kim Jong Un regularly travels with his own toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of South Korea’s biggest circulated newspapers, The Chosunilbo, is reporting that Kim Jong Un brought his own toilet to Singapore for his meeting with President Trump.

According to the paper, the dictator wanted to “deny determined sewer divers insights into to the supreme leader's stools.”

It’s apparently not uncommon for Kim Jung Un to travel with his own portable toilet to protect information about his health.

New Yorker magazine previously reporter that he brought his own pens and pencils to the Panmunjom meeting, and that he went as far as to having his staff wipe off everything he touched, to not leave a single fingerprint.