× Ingram: I am not holding out

Saints running back Mark Ingram said he missed the club’s offseason workouts for good reason, but that reason was not because of unhappiness with his current contract.

Ingram worked out Tuesday, for the first time this off-season, as the club’s mandatory three day mini-camp kicked off.

Here is a report from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mini-camp continues Wednesday at 11 am. The workout is open to the public.