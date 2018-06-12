CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: Mark Ingram #22 of the New Orleans Saints hurdles Daryl Worley #26 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Ingram: I am not holding out
Saints running back Mark Ingram said he missed the club’s offseason workouts for good reason, but that reason was not because of unhappiness with his current contract.
Ingram worked out Tuesday, for the first time this off-season, as the club’s mandatory three day mini-camp kicked off.
Here is a report from WGNO Sports.
Mini-camp continues Wednesday at 11 am. The workout is open to the public.