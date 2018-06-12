IHOB: The best clapbacks on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The debates were intense when IHOP announced a sudden name change, some said bacon, others breakfast.

Most were left disappointed and confused when they announced the B would stand for BURGERS.

But one man's unique marketing campaign is another's to hijack.

Other brands are using social media to steal IHOP's IHOB PR thunder and we're not even mad at it.

Brands like Wendy's chimed in as well as Burger King. Who now wants to be known as Pancake King.

It wasn't just brands having fun with IHOB's temporary name change though.

Here are some of our favorite tweets about 2018's biggest PR stunt...

So they just announced what iHob stand for and it’s International House Of Burgers. I’ve been to iHop like a thousand times and I’ve never gotten a burger once... just sayin. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — ave🌼 (@_avery_becca_) June 11, 2018

I thought it would have been international house of breakfast.

International house of burgers is just ... Trolling. Is IHOP trolling everyone ?!? Lol. — Stephanie Dee (@0CAPSQUEEN0) June 11, 2018

Stop trying to make International House of Burgers happen! It's not going to happen! pic.twitter.com/V2ZD86wEfx — I came to bring the pain hardcore from the brain (@SethFromThe716) June 11, 2018