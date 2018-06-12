Ho! Ho! Ho! But don’t tell Santa: you’re about to see the toys he’ll deliver this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - How many shopping days do you have left?

Enough.

But before you head out to the corner toy store, let WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood take you into one of the world's biggest toy shows.

It's the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association's Marketplace & Academy. It's called ASTRA.

What is that?

It's one really big toy show!

More than 2,000 toy inventors and toy store and shop owners from across America have come to New Orleans. It's the first time for them to gather in New Orleans for their yearly toy show.

They're in New Orleans to look at toys and also for toy workshops and education seminars.

They like to learn.

And they like to play.

ASTRA, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association has been around since 1992.

Some of what the toy folks are seeing and showing in New Orleans is a product called Play Foam.

It's kind of like play dough.

Kind of like silly puddy made from little sculptable polystyrene balls which are stuck together.

It's sort of like a soft Rice Krispie treat.

Wild Bill Wood and the team from Play Foam play a game to guess what one person is molding from Play Foam.

It's a sculpting game. And a game that has a timer on it.

Play Foam comes in eight different colors. It's just one of the thousands of toys and educational products at the big toy show.

All of them are coming soon to a toy store near you and then to be seen wrapped up under a Christmas tree near you.