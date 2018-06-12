Fatal accident closes Highway 90
WAGGAMAN, LA – First responders are working a multi-vehicle collision near Mosca’s restaurant.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Boulevard and Highway 90.
Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts said in a Tweet that two fatalities have been reported, and a third is possible.
The Herbert Wallace Fire Department is on the scene, according to Roberts, and lanes of Highway 90 are closed.
29.918539 -90.210909