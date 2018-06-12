× Fatal accident closes Highway 90

WAGGAMAN, LA – First responders are working a multi-vehicle collision near Mosca’s restaurant.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Live Oak Boulevard and Highway 90.

Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts said in a Tweet that two fatalities have been reported, and a third is possible.

The Herbert Wallace Fire Department is on the scene, according to Roberts, and lanes of Highway 90 are closed.

From the JP 911 Center Expect lane closures on Hwy 90 HERBERT WALLACE FIRE DEPT IS ON SCENE OF A VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH 2 CONFIRMED FATALITIES, POSS A 3RD. LOCATION IS 5000 US 90, IN AVONDALE. — Chris Roberts (@jpcouncilchris) June 12, 2018

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.