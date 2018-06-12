Coyote seen running the streets of Lakeview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's proof that you cannot leave your pets outdoors at night. A New Orleans police officer recently recorded video of a coyote running the streets of the city.

The officer, James Young, posted the video to his Facebook page, and the comments keep coming -- people asking questions about the location or tagging friends and family members so they can see the video, too.

According to Young's post, the video was recorded at about 4:30 in the morning along Robert E. Lee Boulevard near Marshal Foch Street. Young used a cellphone and his police cruiser's search light to record the video.

It's common for coyotes to make their homes in residential or even urban environments.

In January of 2017, a coyote was found at the Dat Dog in the Faubourg Marigny. That animal was trapped and euthanized.

In May of 2015, Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet sent out a seven page brochure to neighbors on the West Bank, particularly in the Stonebridge subdivision, after people reported seeing coyotes there.

In 2014, the coyote problem in Saint John the Baptist Parish reached the level where the parish paid trappers to capture the animals. In that case, at least one person's pet was killed.

The NOPD officer who recorded the video also sees the threat to pets in the Lakeview area. In his Facebook post, he also includes the comment, "Hungry coyote out looking for pets."

So make sure you don't leave your pets out at night, and tell your friends and family members to do the same thing.